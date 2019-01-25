‘Black Panther’ or ‘BlacKkKlansman’? ‘The Americans’ or ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’? Stars of TV and movies gear up for this Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards (DRAFT)
(LOS ANGELES) — On Sunday, SAG will hold its 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.
Will & Grace‘s Megan Mullally is hosting the awards show, which boasts a who’s who of presenters, from Black Panther stars Angela Bassett and Chadwick Boseman to Lady Gaga and her A Star Is Born director and co-star Bradley Cooper.
This year, two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks will present the The SAG Life Achievement Award to M*A*S*H* veteran Alan Alda.
A Star Is Born, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ozark lead the pack of nominees going into the evening, with Star earning bragging rights as the most-nominated film. Emmy winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the Netflix series Ozark were the most-nominated in the TV categories, with four apiece.
Also of note, Emily Blunt and Emma Stone have both scored double nominations this year. Blunt was nominated for lead actress in Mary Poppins Returns and supporting actress in A Quiet Place, while Stone was nominated for supporting actress for The Favourite and female actor in a miniseries or movie for Maniac.
Here are the nominees in major categories:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Rich Asians
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliot, A Star Is Born
Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Television
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid’s Tale
Ozark
This Is Us
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Emma Stone, Maniac
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
