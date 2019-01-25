TYLER – A man has been extradited from Tennessee to Smith County in connection with a fatal accident last year. Jail records show Isiah Keithion Franklin, 20, of Jackson, Tennessee, was booked into the Smith County Jail shortly after 4:15 Friday morning. His arrest stems from a fatal accident last May on Farm Road 16, 15 miles north of Tyler. Killed in the wreck was Jasmine Victoria Murillo, 17, of Kilgore. Franklin and two other person in the car were injured when it left the road a struck a tree, tossing the girl from the vehicle. Franklin has been charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. His bond was set at $100,000.