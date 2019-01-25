Breaking News: Deal Reached to End Shutdown: WASHINGTON, D.C. – The White House and Congress have reached a deal to temporarily reopen the government. Leaders have agreed to reopen the parts of the government that have been shut down, but only for three weeks. During that time, their goal is to begin longer-term discussions about funding for the Department of Homeland Security and on the issue of border security in general.

The short-term resolution would also include a provision to pay federal employees their salaries for the time the government was shut down. A Democratic congressional aide noted that this agreement contains no funding for a physical wall.