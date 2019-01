LIBERTY CITY- A Gregg County robbery is under investigation. It happened around 3:00 Friday morning at the E.Z.Mart located on Highway 135 just east of Liberty City. The armed men entered the store, demanding money. The suspects were described as black males wearing hoodie type sweatshirts and having the majority of their faces covered. One man is believed to be wearing what appears to be a red plaid colored hood. They left with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.