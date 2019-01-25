Today is Friday January 25, 2019
Texan Appears in Houston Court on Charge He Backed ISIS

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2019 at 3:54 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – A former Texas resident who was captured in Syria has appeared in federal court in Houston on a charge he attempted to support ISIS. Warren Christopher Clark, who grew up in Sugar Land, made an initial court appearance Friday. The 34-year-old is charged with attempting to provide himself as material support to ISIS. After being captured in Syria he was transferred to U.S. law enforcement custody this week and arrived Thursday in Texas. A detention hearing is set for Wednesday. Clark’s attorney, Mike DeGeurin, told the Houston Chronicle Clark’s family hired him after evidence became public that Clark, a former substitute teacher in Texas, had applied to work as an English teacher for ISIS. DeGeurin said he’d been trying to track Clark down when the family learned he’d been captured.

