ATHENS — Emergency crews have responded to a fatal school bus-train collision in Athens. Witnesses told our news partner KETK Friday evening that at least 8 ambulances and a helicopter headed to the collision on Murchison Street near the Athens Scuba Park. Athens ISD officials confirmed one middle school student has died and one elementary student has been flown to Dallas. In a statement, Athens ISD officials said the injured girl is a student at Central Athens Elementary. They say the bus driver was transported by ambulance, adding, “We ask that you join with us in humbly praying for their families.” Officials say no other students were on the bus. The district also announced Friday, “Out of respect, all athletic events scheduled at AISD this evening have been canceled.”