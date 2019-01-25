Jimmy Butler to visit specialist for sprained wrist

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2019 at 2:37 pm

Willard/iStock(PHILADELPHIA) -- Philadeplhia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler will see a specialist regarding his sprained wrist, the team announced on Friday.



Butler missed the team's last two games and is not expected to play Saturday in Denver. Still, head coach Brett Brown called Butler's doctor visit in Los Angeles "precautionary."



The fourth-place 76ers traded Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless, along with a second-round draft pick for Butler in November. The trade was made in an attempt to bolster Philadelphia's chances of winning the Eastern Conference.



In addition to Butler, the 76ers will also be without center Joel Embiid Saturday. Embiid won't play against the Denver Nuggets due to planned rest.



