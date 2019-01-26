Today is Saturday January 26, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man Accused of Crashing into Off-Duty Deputies

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2019 at 4:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a driver accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that injured two off-duty Houston-area deputies who were on motorcycles has been arrested. Nathan Macklin Robinson Jr. has been charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury. Authorities say the off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were leaving a funeral for the father-in-law of one of the deputies when Robinson crashed into them Friday afternoon. Robinson and an unidentified passenger fled the scene on foot. Robinson was captured Friday evening. The injured deputies were identified as Jeremy Thomas and Sgt. Chris Garza. Both deputies were hospitalized and listed in stable condition. Authorities were still looking for the passenger in Robinson’s car.

Man Accused of Crashing into Off-Duty Deputies

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2019 at 4:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a driver accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that injured two off-duty Houston-area deputies who were on motorcycles has been arrested. Nathan Macklin Robinson Jr. has been charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury. Authorities say the off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were leaving a funeral for the father-in-law of one of the deputies when Robinson crashed into them Friday afternoon. Robinson and an unidentified passenger fled the scene on foot. Robinson was captured Friday evening. The injured deputies were identified as Jeremy Thomas and Sgt. Chris Garza. Both deputies were hospitalized and listed in stable condition. Authorities were still looking for the passenger in Robinson’s car.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement