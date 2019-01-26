Today is Saturday January 26, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

12-Year-Old Boy Charged in Slaying of South Texas Boxer

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2019 at 4:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

UVALDE (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old boy has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a boxer at the victim’s South Texas home. Uvalde police said Thursday that the boy is charged in the slaying of John Duane VanMeter and is being held at a juvenile detention center. VanMeter’s girlfriend called 911 Wednesday evening saying someone had broken into their home, and police found the man with a gunshot wound to the head. Police Chief Daniel Rodriquez says police are trying to determine a motive. VanMeter’s trainer, David Hernandez, who runs Tree City Boxing Club in Uvalde, described VanMeter as a man with a “heart of gold and an amazing spirit.” He was known as “The California Kid.” The Uvalde school district said the juvenile was a student there.

12-Year-Old Boy Charged in Slaying of South Texas Boxer

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2019 at 4:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

UVALDE (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old boy has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a boxer at the victim’s South Texas home. Uvalde police said Thursday that the boy is charged in the slaying of John Duane VanMeter and is being held at a juvenile detention center. VanMeter’s girlfriend called 911 Wednesday evening saying someone had broken into their home, and police found the man with a gunshot wound to the head. Police Chief Daniel Rodriquez says police are trying to determine a motive. VanMeter’s trainer, David Hernandez, who runs Tree City Boxing Club in Uvalde, described VanMeter as a man with a “heart of gold and an amazing spirit.” He was known as “The California Kid.” The Uvalde school district said the juvenile was a student there.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement