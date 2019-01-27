ATHENS — The identities of the Athens ISD bus and Union Pacific train collision victims have been released. According to our news partner KETK, Christopher Bonilla, 13, was killed in the collision when he was ejected from the bus. He was found at Cream Level Road. Joselyne Torres, 9, survived the crash, but needed “a considerable amount of force” to be removed from the bus, according to Athens Fire Chief Russell Marshall. She was flown to Children’s Medical in Dallas and is listed in critical, but stable condition after having undergone surgery. The bus driver was identified as John Stevens, 78, of Mabank, who also survived the crash and was hospitalized. He was also ejected from the bus.

Union Pacific had two employees involved in the crash, but neither were injured.

The crash happened before 5 p.m. on Friday at the Cream Level Road crossing. The train pushed the bus nearly a quarter mile to the next crossing at Murchison Street. There are no barriers to the train crossing, but there are yield signs posted. According to an Athens Police Department press release, a witness did hear the train use its horn as it was coming towards the intersection. Chief Buddy Hall said he had received full cooperation from Athens ISD and Union Pacific officials.

“It’s a superintendent’s worst nightmare to lose a kid,” said Athens ISD Superintendent Blake Styles. “Our hearts are broken for the families and everyone involved.” Tributes have poured in from all over East Texas, with many schools encouraging students to wear maroon on Monday, one of the school colors for Athens ISD.