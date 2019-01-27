NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (AP) — Thanks to congressional intervention, military recruits are going be outfitted in Made-in-the-USA goods right down to their sneakers used for physical fitness training. New Balance in New England, along with two companies based in Texas and Missouri, is producing Made-in-the-USA running shoes for military recruits — bolstering domestic production at a time when nearly all footwear purchased in the U.S. is made overseas. The contract reflects only a sliver of the 3 million New Balance sneakers produced each year in the U.S. — and even more worldwide. But it’s a big victory for workers at a plant in a quiet town of 3,500 people bisected by the Kennebec River, who say they are proud to be helping the military.