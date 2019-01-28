© 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC (LOS ANGELES) — The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented Sunday night at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, in ceremonies hosted by Megan Mullally. Here are the winners:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Black Panther

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Glenn Close, The Wife

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Television

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

This Is Us

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Lifetime Achievement Award

Alan Alda

