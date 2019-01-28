Universal(LOS ANGELES) — Glass pulled off an easy repeat at number one at the box office with an estimated $19 million weekend. The third and final installment in M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable trilogy handily beat newcomers The Kid Who Would Be King and Serenity.

The Upside took second place with an estimated $12.2 million weekend.

Third place belongs to Aquaman, at least for now. With an estimated $7.35 million weekend, it holds a narrow margin over The Kid Who Would Be King, currently in fourth place, pulling in an estimated $7.25 in its opening weekend.

There was even better news for Aquaman this weekend: It’s now topped $1.09 billion worldwide, making it the largest DC Comics adaptation of all-time globally, the third largest Warner Brothers movie of all-time worldwide, and the 25th largest worldwide release ever.

Rounding out the top five over the weekend is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which earned an estimated $6.15 million, bringing its stateside total gross to $169 million.

The weekend’s other wide release, Serenity, only managed to deliver an estimated $4.8 million for an eighth-place finish. The thriller marked one of the worst debuts for both of its stars, Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Glass, $19 million

2. The Upside, $12.2 million

3. Aquaman, $7.35 million

4. The Kid Who Would Be King, $7.25 million

5. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, $6.15 million

6. Green Book, $5.4 million

7. A Dog’s Way Home, $5.2 million

8. Serenity, $4.8 million

9. Escape Room, $4.275 million

10. Dragon Ball Super: Broly, $3.6 million

