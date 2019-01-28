Today is Monday January 28, 2019
27-year-old suspected of killing 4 in Georgia arrested in Indiana: Officials

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2019 at 4:59 am
Georgia Bureau of Investigation(ATLANTA) -- A 27-year-old man accused of killing four people in Georgia on Thursday night was apprehended late Sunday in Indianapolis, authorities said.

Four murder arrest warrants had been issued for Daylon Delon Gamble, considered armed and dangerous but arrested without incident, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement on its website.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, two separate double homicides were reported at two locations in Rockmart, the GBI said. Rockmart is about 50 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Helen Rose Mitchell, 48, and Jaequnn Davis, 19, were killed at one home, the GBI said. Peerless Brown, 24, was shot at that home and survived, the GBI said. Brown was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center. At the second home, Arkeyla Perry, 24, and Dadrian Cummings, 26, were killed.

The victims were believed to be targeted, Rockmart police told ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

