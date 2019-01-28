LONGVIEW — Longview police are investigating a “vague threat” towards Judson STEAM Academy, according to the Longview ISD website. The website goes on to say that the threat was “determined to be unsubstantiated rumors”. According to our news partner KETK, the school district tweeted about the threat on their school account but it has since been deleted. The threat was said to have been made in a series of text messages by someone claiming to be a Judson STEAM Academy student. Despite being ruled unsubstantiated, Longview police will increase police presence around the school as the investigation continues.