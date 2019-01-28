KILGORE — A trial date has been set for the woman accused in the 2016 kidnapping of a Kilgore College Rangerette. According to our news partner KETK and the Longview News Journal, Nancy Alice Motes, 59, is scheduled to go to trial April 15 on two charges of aggravated kidnapping stemming from incidents said to have occurred Dec. 29, 2016. Motes allegedly visited the residence of Dana Blair, longtime Rangerette director, and her daughter Alexa. Motes reportedly drew a firearm, forced her way into the home and kidnapped Alexa. Motes was indicted in June 2017 by a Gregg County grand jury.

Her trial date has been canceled and reset several times. In December, both Dana and Alexa Blair filed a lawsuit against Motes, citing mental and physical trauma endured in the past and which they expect to endure in the future. They are seeking monetary relief in an amount more than $200,000 but less than $1 million.