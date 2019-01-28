Today is Monday January 28, 2019
TxDOT’s Weekly Roadwork Update

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2019 at 11:24 am
TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct a range of construction and maintenance work throughout the Tyler District during the Week of Jan. 28. Longview maintenance crews plan to continue overlay operations on FM 2275 at various locations between FM 3272 and US 271. Tyler Maintenance crews plan to conduct base repairs on SH 110N at FM 3271 and continue shoulder work on FM 1252 between FM 757 and the county line. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at all locations mentioned. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/005-2019.html for a full rundown of work planned throughout the district.

