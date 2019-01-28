Today is Monday January 28, 2019
Three dead after tornado hits Cuba’s capital

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2019 at 12:49 pm
YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images(HAVANA) -- At least three people are dead and 172 others injured after a tornado struck the capital of Cuba overnight, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said in a tweet Monday.

The Cuban president said the damage in Havana is "severe."

According to the BBC, wind speeds reached up to 60 mph, uprooting trees and cutting power to many.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

