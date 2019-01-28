HOUSTON (ABC) – A criminal activity normally undertaken well away from urban areas has been discovered within view of the nation’s fourth-largest city. A significant cockfighting operation has been broken up on the edge of Houston. It started with a phone call to Constable Al Rosen, who says, “Somebody obviously got tired of either hearing the fighting going on or maybe a kid was traumatized by seeing it.” The police and animal-cruelty investigators showed up in the middle of a cockfight. Rosen adds, “It’s extremely rare to catch a cockfighting ring like this live.” One person was arrested; dozens of gamblers ran. 300 roosters, hens and chicks were confiscated; some of the birds were badly injured.