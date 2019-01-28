SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is seeking leads in a Sunday night robbery. Sheriff Larry Smith says deputies were dispatched shortly before 11:00 p.m. to Indian Creek Mart on Spur 364 west of Tyler. The clerk said a black male entered the store with a black bandana with white print covering his face, armed with a handgun. The clerk said the robber pointed the handgun at her demanding money, then took the money and left on foot. The suspect is said to be in his 20s, approximately 5’5” and 125 pounds, wearing a gray jacket with a hood. Call 903-566-6600 if you have any information.