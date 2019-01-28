LONGVIEW — The East Texas Regional Airport Master Plan will be presented at the regular meeting of the Gregg County Commissioners Court at 10:00 Thursday morning. According to a news release, the planning consultant firm of Coffman and Associates will make the presentation — the culmination of more than a year’s work. The plan outlines airport improvement projects for the next twenty years. It is divided into short-term (the first five years), mid-term (the second five years), and long- term (the remaining ten years) phases. The plan will identify potential projects and cost estimates. During the planning process a Planning Advisory Committee, or PAC, of community leaders and airport users was involved in order to obtain input from the area. As quoted in the news release, County Judge Bill Stoudt said, “This type of Master Plan is essential to the future growth of our community and the East Texas Regional Airport.”