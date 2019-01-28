GALVESTON (AP) – Prosecutors say the trial of a Texas school shooting suspect may be delayed for a year as federal investigators have yet to deliver key evidence. The disclosure came at a brief court hearing Monday in Galveston where, by closed circuit video from jail, Dimitrios Pagourtzis made his first public appearance since his arrest at Santa Fe High School. The 18-year-old student is accused of a May 18 rampage at the school that left 10 people dead and 13 wounded. Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady told state District Judge John Ellisor that his staff still awaits a “substantial amount of evidence” from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The defense team said they’d be ready for trial this year.