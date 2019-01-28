Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says special counsel investigation nearly done

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2019 at 4:25 pm

Steve Pope/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said the special counsel investigation is nearing its completion during a press conference on Monday, the first official on the record confirmation.



Over the course of his nearly two-year-long probe, Mueller and his team of prosecutors have now indicted 34 individuals and three Russian businesses on charges ranging from computer hacking to conspiracy and financial crimes.



Those indictments have led to seven guilty pleas and three people sentenced to prison. Four former Trump campaign officials – including his onetime national security adviser Michael Flynn and campaign chairman Paul Manafort, also a former associate of Stone -- are among those who have pleaded guilty.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back