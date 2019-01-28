TYLER — As severe winter weather moves into the United States Midwest region, the City of Tyler continues its cold weather preparation, should these and other storm systems move southward. That’s according to a news release issued Monday afternoon. In addition to the City of Tyler annual cold weather response plan, City staff and officials have created an icy weather communication protocol in an effort to improve the process of notifications in an ice event. With extreme weather, City of Tyler staff will make a determination whether or not to open a full (24 hours a day) or partial emergency (limited hours, often 12 hours daily) operations center (EOC). If opened, Fire Chief David Coble will be Chief in Command over all operations. You can go to http://www.cityoftyler.org/News.aspx for additional information.