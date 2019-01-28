HOUSTON (AP) – Officials say five Houston police officers have been wounded in a shooting. In a tweet, Houston police say the officers were “struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect” Monday afternoon in a neighborhood in southeast Houston. Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that the suspect “is down.” Police said the officers were being transported to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known. Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, says one of the injured officers was taken to a hospital by helicopter.