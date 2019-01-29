Today is Tuesday January 29, 2019
3rd Child Dies of Injuries from South Texas Car-Train Crash

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2019 at 3:35 am
CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) – A third child has died of injuries from a weekend collision between a freight train and the car in which the children were riding at a South Texas railroad crossing. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 5-year-old Aubree Galla of Beeville died at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi on Sunday evening. DPS Sgt. Nathan Brandley says 12-year-old Aden Posada and 8-year-old Jacoby Posada died Saturday morning when they were hurled from car on impact by a Union Pacific train at a rural crossing five miles southeast of Mathis. Brandley said neither boy wore a seatbelt and the girl wasn’t seated in a child safety seat. The boy’s father, who was driving, was hospitalized in Corpus Christi with severe injuries. Mathis is about 35 miles northwest of Corpus Christi.

