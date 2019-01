ATHENS — Athens ISD has announced the time and place of the funeral for Christopher Bonilla. Christopher, 13, died Friday when his school bus was hit by a train in Athens. According to our news partner KETK, his funeral has been scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. in the Athens High School gymnasium. Ahens ISD also has announced that classes at all campuses have been canceled for that day. Christopher was a student at Athens Middle School.