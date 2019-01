iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Golden State 132, Indiana 100 Charlotte 101, NY Knicks 92 Boston 112, Brooklyn 104 Denver 95, Memphis 92 Atlanta 123, L.A. Clippers 118 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 3 Philadelphia 3, Winnipeg 1 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (2) Duke 83, Notre Dame 61 (16) Texas Tech 84, TCU 65 Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

