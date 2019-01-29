GREGG COUNTY — The mother of an East Texas toddler has been charged in connection to the child’s death. According to our news partner KETK, Daylain Anisse Jones, 24, was arrested Saturday for making a firearm available to a child. The charge is a misdemeanor, according to Officer Shane McCarter of the Longview Police Department. The death of 3-year-old Geneva August occurred June 14, 2018. Although the cause of death was an accidental self-inflicted gun shot wound, Jones is now facing charges. At the time of the shooting, LPD issued a statement saying: “Make every effort to child-proof your home and make it a safe and enjoyable place for them to grow up.”