Lucasfilm(LONDON) — Details about J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars Episode IX have been sketchy at best, but we may have gotten a clue from Anthony Daniels, the actor who has played the droid C-3PO in nearly every Star Wars movie.

“Today was 3PO’s last on Episode IX. He’s sad — so am I,” Daniels tweeted on Monday.

What we already know about the film so far, is that Mark Hamill will be reprising his Luke Skywalker role — despite being killed off in The Last Jedi — and the late Carrie Fisher will make her final appearance via never before-before-seen deleted scenes from The Force Awakens, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Additionally, Keri Russell will join returning castmembers Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, who plays Chewbacca, and Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd.

Star Wars Episode IX opens nationwide in December from Lucasfilm, which, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

