Today is Tuesday January 29, 2019
Smith County Road 168 Open

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2019 at 10:58 am
SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Road 168 is back open to drivers after being closed for repairs. Officials say the Smith County Road and Bridge Department replaced a culvert on CR 168, between CR 178 and Highway 155 South, in Noonday. We’re told the work took longer than expected because crews discovered heavier damage than expected. To avoid potential collapse, County Engineer Frank Davis said they needed to repair the damage and insert a temporary metal pipe. A permanent concrete box culvert or concrete pipe will be installed there this summer, he added.

