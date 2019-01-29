TYLER — New research shows that in East Texas, approximately 45% of households are Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, or “ALICE,” as defined by federal poverty guidelines. That means they could not afford basic needs such as housing, child care, food, transportation, health care, and technology last year. According to an ALICE report issued Tuesday by the United Ways of Texas, 16% percent of East Texans were living in poverty during that time. Statewide, 4,025,176 households — 42 percent — are defined as ALICE. United Way of Smith County President Nan Moore says the ALICE population can be helped if the community works together. You can go to https://uwsmithcounty.org/ for more information.