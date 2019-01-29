ALBANY, N.Y. (AP/Staff) – Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shrugging off criticism from Roman Catholic leaders — including one from East Texas — over his support of a new state abortion law. Speaking on public radio Tuesday, Cuomo (pictured) said he is duty bound to separate his religious views from his work as governor. Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler was joined by a Catholic bishop in Knoxville, Tennessee, in tweeting support for excluding Cuomo from the church. New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan’s spokesman rejected those calls in a statement, saying excommunication shouldn’t be used as a weapon against politicians. But Dolan blasted Cuomo in an op-ed Tuesday in the New York Post, saying he has alienated Catholics with the abortion law and with comments criticizing the church’s handling of sex abuse. Cuomo signed a bill last week codifying rights laid out in federal abortion rulings.