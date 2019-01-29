Air ambulance helicopter crashes in Ohio killing all 3 on board: Officials

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2019 at 2:45 pm

Ohio State Highway Patrol(POMEROY, Ohio) -- An air ambulance helicopter crashed in Ohio Tuesday, killing all three crew members on board, according to a company official.



The Survival Flight Inc. helicopter was set to pick up a patient from a hospital in Pomeroy, Ohio, when it was reported missing, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).



"We are obviously devastated," said Andy Arthurs, vice president of EMS Services for Survival Flight Inc. "Our first concern is for the crew members and their families."



The crash was shortly before 7 a.m. ET near Zeleski, Ohio, which is located about 70 miles southeast of Columbus, the FAA said.



The cause was not immediately clear and the crew members' identities have not been released.



An investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will arrive in Ohio on Wednesday, said NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson.



From 2009 through November 2018, there have been 75 medevac helicopter accidents, 27 of which were fatal, according to the NTSB.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back