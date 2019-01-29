Today is Tuesday January 29, 2019
Art Museum Delays Decision on Accepting Rockwell Paintings

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2019 at 1:18 pm
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – An art museum board in Ohio that was offered $130 million worth of Norman Rockwell paintings from Boy Scouts of America has voted to wait a year before deciding whether to accept the works because of a recent report detailing the scouting organization’s problems involving child sex abuse allegations. The Warren Tribune-Chronicle reports the recent decision by trustees for the Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown was prompted partly by fear of a community backlash over the Boy Scouts’ problems. Butler Executive Director Louis Zona says the museum must consider whether accepting the paintings will damage the museum’s reputation in what he called a conservative-minded community. Butler board member Ned Gold has worked to bring the collection from Boy Scout headquarters in Texas. He called the decision “incredibly disappointing.”

