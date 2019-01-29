ABC/Rebecca Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — Deadpool series star and producer Ryan Reynolds is bringing an romantic action comedy called Shotgun Wedding to theaters, courtesy of his production company Maximum Effort, Mandeville Films, and Lionsgate, which produced his sleeper hit The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

Deadline reports the project will center on a young couple whose destination wedding is interrupted by international criminals, forcing the pair to save their family and re-discover how much they really love each other.

Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore is calling the shots on the project.

Reynolds will next be heard — but not seen — as the voice of the little yellow Pokemon hero, in the family film Detective Pikachu, which comes to theaters May 10 from Warner Bros.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.