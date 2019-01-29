MARSHALL — The City of Marshall will host a public meet-and-greet event for new Marshall City Manager Mark Rohr from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at the Marshall Convention Center. City officials say the come-and-go event will offer citizens the opportunity to meet Rohr and welcome him to the community in a casual and informal setting. Appetizers and refreshments will be served. In a news release, Rohr says he looks forward to meeting residents, discussing ways to put Marshall on a path of growth, and talking about how best to move the city forward. For more information, contact the city manager’s office at 903-935-4421.