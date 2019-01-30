Today is Wednesday January 30, 2019
Juvenile in Custody following Online Threats

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2019 at 9:54 am
GREGG COUNTY — Longview police have arrested a juvenile student in connection with recent threats made against another student at Judson STEAM Academy. Police reported in a social media post Tuesday that the juvenile was arrested on a charge of terroristic threat and taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center. Police have not released that person’s name. According to our news partner KETK and the Longview News Journal, police were on the campus north of Longview this week to probe what Longview ISD had described in a Sunday night Facebook post as a “vague threat” from a source claiming to be a student there. Longview police Lt. Shane McCarter said police were following up on texts that had been sent and were conducting interviews to determine the person who first sent the texts. McCarter said the Judson threats were directed toward a student.

GREGG COUNTY — Longview police have arrested a juvenile student in connection with recent threats made against another student at Judson STEAM Academy. Police reported in a social media post Tuesday that the juvenile was arrested on a charge of terroristic threat and taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center. Police have not released that person’s name. According to our news partner KETK and the Longview News Journal, police were on the campus north of Longview this week to probe what Longview ISD had described in a Sunday night Facebook post as a “vague threat” from a source claiming to be a student there. Longview police Lt. Shane McCarter said police were following up on texts that had been sent and were conducting interviews to determine the person who first sent the texts. McCarter said the Judson threats were directed toward a student.

