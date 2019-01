QUITMAN — A Mineola man accused of killing a local teenager in June 2014 will go to trial July 8. According to our news partner KETK, 43-year-old Jason Russell Walters is accused of gunning down 19-year-old Christopher Griffin of Mineola at the E-Z Mart on North Pacific Street. Walters was indicted the following September but has been free since on a $250,000 bond.