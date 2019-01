ATHENS — Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says three Athens residents were found in their hideout and are jailed after a robbery in nearby Caney City. Tedrick Rockmore, 27; Jasmine Blackfeet, 24; and Hannah Wolfe, 20, are accused of robbing a Caney City liquor store January 23. All three are charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity. Additionally, Rockmore was charged with evading arrest, and Blackfeet was charged with possession.