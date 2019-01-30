Breaking News: Big Jump for Stocks: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) — A big increase in Wall Street numbers today. The Dow was up 435 points, the Nasdaq rose 143, and the S&P increased 41 points. Stocks added to their gains after the Federal Reserve sent a strong signal that it was in no hurry to continue raising interest rates. The gains today pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average above 25,000 points for the first time since early December.

Boeing soared 6.3 percent after reporting a blowout quarter. Other companies including Anthem also rose after reporting strong results. The dollar weakened against other currencies as traders anticipated that U.S. interest rates would remain low for longer than previously expected.