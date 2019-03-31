TYLER – It is time for annual Smith County-Wide Clean Up. The program, which will run throughout April, allows residents to take bulky items to the landfill for free. Smith County residents can use vouchers, available at the Smith County Courthouse Annex and all justice of the peace/constable offices, to redeem at the Greenwood Farms Landfill, at 12920 Farm-to-Market Road 2767, or Old Kilgore Highway, in Tyler. Smith County citizens will be able to take 3 cubic yards of solid waste, which fills the bed of a regular sized pickup, and/or bulk items to be disposed of at the landfill. Items NOT accepted include: hazardous waste, pesticides, herbicides, solvents, gasoline, oils, paint, acid, batteries, Asbestos, wet paint, Freon, whole tires, televisions, computers, refrigerators and freezers.