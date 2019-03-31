TYLER – Monday through Friday is Rose City Restaurant Week. The annual event, which helps raise funds for non-profits, also celebrates eating out in Tyler. The goal of Restaurant Week is to encourage the community to support some of the best local restaurants while raising money for he Junior League of Tyler. Nearly two dozen restaurants are participating in this year’s drive.
Participating Restaurants
1836 Texas Kitchen
Andy’s Frozen Custard
Bernard’s Mediterranean Restaurant
Dakota’s
ETX Brewery/ The Porch
Grub Burger Bar
Hollytree County Club
Kawa’s Hibachi Grill & Lounge
Montez Creekside
Roast Social Kitchen
Sister2Sister Cookies
Sola Bread Co.
Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q
Texas de Brazil
The Grove
Villa Montez
Villaggio del Vino
Walk On’s
Whole Health