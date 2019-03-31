TYLER – Monday through Friday is Rose City Restaurant Week. The annual event, which helps raise funds for non-profits, also celebrates eating out in Tyler. The goal of Restaurant Week is to encourage the community to support some of the best local restaurants while raising money for he Junior League of Tyler. Nearly two dozen restaurants are participating in this year’s drive.

Participating Restaurants

1836 Texas Kitchen

Andy’s Frozen Custard

Bernard’s Mediterranean Restaurant

Dakota’s

ETX Brewery/ The Porch

Grub Burger Bar

Hollytree County Club

Kawa’s Hibachi Grill & Lounge

Montez Creekside

Roast Social Kitchen

Sister2Sister Cookies

Sola Bread Co.

Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q

Texas de Brazil

The Grove

Villa Montez

Villaggio del Vino

Walk On’s

Whole Health