TYLER – Over 220 churches are preparing for CityFest East Texas, scheduled for October 5 and 6 in downtown Tyler and featuring evangelist Andrew Palau of the Luis Palau Association. One of several events leading up to CityFest is the RE:NEW Gathering on April 4 at Green Acres Baptist Church. According to a news release, the RE:NEW Gathering “is expected to host thousands of people for a special night of inspiration, prayer, worship, and unity.” The free event will start at 7 p.m. You can go to http://www.cityfest.org/renew to reserve tickets. Visit http://www.cityfest.org to learn more about CityFest East Texas, and click on http://www.palau.org to learn more about the Luis Palau Association.