TYLER – An unprecedented number of aspiring artists from local schools are getting their first opportunity for a full museum exhibition with the Tyler Museum of Art’s 15th Annual High School Art Exhibition. It opened Sunday and continues through May 5 at the museum, on the Tyler Junior College main campus. Admission is free. According to information from the museum, this year’s juried competition tops the previous record of 2018, featuring 109 students from a best-ever 20 high-school campuses in Tyler and nearby cities. You can check the April 2 entry on the ktbb.com Calendar of Events for additional information.