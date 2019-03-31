LONGVIEW — The schedule has been revised for the Green Street closure between Nelson Street and Mopac Road in Longview. That stretch will be closed to all traffic Monday, April 1, and Tuesday, April 2, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to use Fredonia Street by way of Mopac Road and Nelson Street as an alternate. The closure is due to railroad track maintenance work previously scheduled for March. If you have any questions related to construction, call City Engineer Alton Bradley at 903-237-1067.