Today is Sunday March 31, 2019
TxDOT’s Weekly Roadwork Update

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2019 at 3:55 pm
TYLER — TxDOT has another full schedule of construction and maintenance work planned for the Week of April 1 in the Tyler District. Tyler maintenance crews plan to continue base repair operations on SH 110N near FM 3271. Crews will also conduct ditch maintenance on roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. Longview crews plan to conduct pothole patching operations on various roadways throughout the county. Lane closures are possible with flaggers conducting traffic control. Go to txdot for a full rundown of work planned throughout the district.

TYLER — TxDOT has another full schedule of construction and maintenance work planned for the Week of April 1 in the Tyler District. Tyler maintenance crews plan to continue base repair operations on SH 110N near FM 3271. Crews will also conduct ditch maintenance on roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. Longview crews plan to conduct pothole patching operations on various roadways throughout the county. Lane closures are possible with flaggers conducting traffic control. Go to txdot for a full rundown of work planned throughout the district.

