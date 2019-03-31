Today is Sunday March 31, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

O’Rourke Holds Kickoff Campaign Rally

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2019 at 4:13 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

EL PASO (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is rejecting the claims that immigrants make the U.S. less safe. He pointed to the border town of El Paso as evidence that the opposite is true. He said at his kickoff campaign rally that the people of his hometown have learned not to fear their differences, but to respect and embrace them. The crowd waved small American flags and black-and-white signs reading “Viva Beto” while often interrupting their candidate to chant his first name.

O’Rourke Holds Kickoff Campaign Rally

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2019 at 4:13 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

EL PASO (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is rejecting the claims that immigrants make the U.S. less safe. He pointed to the border town of El Paso as evidence that the opposite is true. He said at his kickoff campaign rally that the people of his hometown have learned not to fear their differences, but to respect and embrace them. The crowd waved small American flags and black-and-white signs reading “Viva Beto” while often interrupting their candidate to chant his first name.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement