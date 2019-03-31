EL PASO (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is rejecting the claims that immigrants make the U.S. less safe. He pointed to the border town of El Paso as evidence that the opposite is true. He said at his kickoff campaign rally that the people of his hometown have learned not to fear their differences, but to respect and embrace them. The crowd waved small American flags and black-and-white signs reading “Viva Beto” while often interrupting their candidate to chant his first name.