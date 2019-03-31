Today is Sunday March 31, 2019
Three Sisters, One Friend Killed in Central Texas Traffic Accident

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2019 at 4:16 pm
BASTROP (AP) – Officials say three sisters from Huntsville and a friend have died in a two-vehicle accident in Central Texas as they traveled to watch a drill team competition in San Antonio. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Friday night on westbound Texas 21 near Bastrop. A pickup truck rear-ended the girls’ stopped vehicle waiting to turn. A Huntsville Independent School District statement on Sunday says three siblings died – a high school junior, an eighth grader and a sixth grader. Their mother, who was driving, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The fourth girl who died was a 2018 Huntsville High School graduate. Names weren’t immediately released. DPS says the pickup driver and a passenger weren’t hurt.

BASTROP (AP) – Officials say three sisters from Huntsville and a friend have died in a two-vehicle accident in Central Texas as they traveled to watch a drill team competition in San Antonio. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Friday night on westbound Texas 21 near Bastrop. A pickup truck rear-ended the girls’ stopped vehicle waiting to turn. A Huntsville Independent School District statement on Sunday says three siblings died – a high school junior, an eighth grader and a sixth grader. Their mother, who was driving, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The fourth girl who died was a 2018 Huntsville High School graduate. Names weren’t immediately released. DPS says the pickup driver and a passenger weren’t hurt.

