EAST TEXAS — A threat involving a school shooting at multiple East Texas high schools was made over the weekend on social media. According to our news partner KETK, the Kilgore Police Department said Sunday night that the threat originated on a fictitious social media count and have “no information has been discovered that would lend credibility to the threat.” There are five schools named in the alleged threat: Henderson, Overton, West Rusk, Chapel Hill, and Kilgore. Overton ISD posted that all middle school students are to report to the middle school gym immediately upon arriving on campus. The same will go for high school students needing to go to the high school gym. The school district said there will be no exceptions.

Classes are still set to be in session for Monday for all campuses. The Henderson Police Department is investigating the threat. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office also said on Sunday that they would be providing extra officers to schools to assist in keeping students safe.